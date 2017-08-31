Hot air balloon incident leads to injuries in Peoria

An incident involving a hot air balloon in Peoria caused some injuries Thursday morning. According to Peoria Fire Department, the balloon went down near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Tim Eiden of Peoria fire said the balloon's chase crew drove the occupants of the balloon to the hospital. The seriousness of their injuries and number of patients is unknown.

Eiden said the hot air balloon clipped some power lines, but there was no damage to them.

Peoria Fire responding to a hot air balloon crash near 303 and Lake Pleasant No patients on scene, no word on injuries. pic.twitter.com/PSiTUhDJeA — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) August 31, 2017

