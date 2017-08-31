Mesa police investigating after man shot in face by pellet

Mesa police are investigating after a man was shot in the face by a pellet in Mesa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mesa police are investigating after a man was shot in the face by a pellet in Mesa.

The victim reported being shot near the Loop 202 and Broadway Road.

According to police, the 40-year-old man was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim said he does not remember being shot and only suspected he was.

Police said it appears he was shot with a BB or pellet and not a bullet as originally suspected.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and suspects to determine what actually happened.

