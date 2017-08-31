Restrictions lifted on SR 87 south of Payson for Labor Day weekend

Lane restrictions that have been in place for urgently needed repairs along State Route 87 south of Payson are being temporarily lifted for the busy Labor Day travel period.

One lane has been closed in each direction between mileposts 223 and 226 so the Arizona Department of Transportation can repair the roadway and drainage systems and stabilize the terrain after sensors detected slight ground movement near Slate Creek, about 25 miles south of Payson.

ADOT crews are scheduled remove barriers on the left northbound lane the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 29. Restrictions on the left southbound lane are scheduled to be removed by the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The break comes as crews have finished making repairs to the left lane in each direction. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 6, crews will put concrete barriers back in place to work on the right lane in each direction.

The project also includes moving nearly 27,000 cubic yards of dirt from the northbound side of the highway further down the slope to help stabilize the terrain.

This safety project is expected to be completed this fall. For more information, visit azdot.gov/SR87Improvement.

