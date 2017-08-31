Restrictions lifted on SR 87 south of Payson for Labor Day weekend

Restrictions lifted on SR 87 south of Payson for Labor Day weekendPosted: Updated:
Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
VIDEO: Car drives into path of presidential motorcade
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.More >
Sheriff: 'Two punks' stealing TVs from Sears kill 81-year-old after violently shoving him
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >
Phoenix council declines vote on review of police response at Trump protest
Protesters seized control of Wednesday's City Council meeting to denounce the crowd control tactics used by Phoenix police during President Trump's visit.More >
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.More >
Van found after being swept away in Houston flood carrying family of 6
Officers have located a submerged van in which six members of a Houston family were traveling when it was swept off a Houston bridge and into a storm-ravaged bayou.More >
Explosions, black smoke reported at Texas chemical plant flooded by Harvey
The plant lost power and its backup generators amid the flood, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.More >
Crew to attempt removal of mysterious object from beach
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
Man accused of assaulting police says he's a victim of police brutality
A man accused of assaulting police officers during an anti-Trump rally earlier this month said he is in a wheelchair because of Phoenix police officers' actions.More >
Gilbert father arrested after his 3-month-old baby suffered broken ribs
Gilbert police have arrested a man after his baby son suffered multiple broken ribs and other serious injuries while in his care.More >
Eerie drone footage shows Texas neighborhood under water
'Angels' save men from burning car on Interstate 10
