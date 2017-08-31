5 of the most unique restaurants in the Phoenix area

If you’re looking for a dinner that’s more than delicious and a little unique, the Valley has quite a few to offer. Here’s a breakdown of some of the best and most unique restaurants in the Phoenix area.

Rustler’s Rooste

For the total cowboy and western experience, look no further than Rustler’s Rooste in Phoenix. The family owned steakhouse opened in 1971 and has been one of the best western themed restaurants in the Valley ever since.

According to their website, the legend goes that site just off South Mountain was a hideout for cattle rustlers. Hence the name. Their resident pet longhorn steer, Horney, greets guests as they walk up to the saloon-like dining room.

The restaurant boasts an extensive dinner menu from steak and ribs to seafood and of course, rattlesnake. The saloon is open for sunset cocktails Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and dinner is served every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

They are located at 8383 S. 48th Street.

[App users click here to view photo]

Camp Social

If you want to get away and experience the wilderness without actually leaving the city, Camp Social is the perfect place! The restaurant and bar is designed like a log cabin complete with a retro-fitted camper that serves as the hostess stand, two bars, themed drinks and food and even tire-swing seating.

Grab a smores flavored martini garnished with toasted marshmallows and a handful of trail mix and swing your cares away on the tire-swing seats at the bars. Or order a pizza and curl up by the fireplace!

[RELATED: Hanging at Camp Social]

This rustic and fun restaurant also offers sandwiches, salads and plenty of appetizers. Don’t forget to grab your free otter pop on the way out!

Camp Social is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. They are located at 6107 N. 7th Street.

[App users click here to view photo]

Organ Stop Pizza

Another veteran of unique restaurants, Organ Stop Pizza has been in the Valley since 1972. Although it has changed its location, the iconic pizza place is still in the Valley, now located in Mesa and still equipped with a Wurlitzer pipe organ.

Over the years, with the different acquisition of pipes and adding percussion, the pipe organ at Organ Stop Pizza has become the largest pipe organ in the world.

Eat a delicious slice and get your fill with the billowing tunes of Organ Stop’s pipe organ. Music begins 30 minutes after opening and each performance lasts about 30 to 45 minutes with a 10-15 minute break between each musical set.

They are located at 1149 E. Southern Avenue in Mesa and they are open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

[App users click here to view photo]

Compass Arizona Grill

The Compass Arizona Grill is truly unique. It is the only revolving rooftop restaurant in Arizona. With fancy fare and stunning views, this restaurant makes a romantic date spot.

The Compass Arizona Grill is located at the top of the Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix and has been open for 40 years.

They source most of their food locally and their menu changes with the season so there’s always something new.

Go for a spin! They are located at 122 N. 2nd Street in Phoenix. Dinner is available Sunday through Thursday from 5: 30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Their lounge is open until 11 p.m.

[App users click here to view photo]

Taco Guild

Hipsters rejoice! This Mexican restaurant is all about upcycling and repurposing which gives it the unique flair it is known for, right down to the walls.

Taco Guild is housed in a building that used to be a church built in 1893. The plates are all upcycled as well, an eclectic mish mash of dishes that promotes sustainability.

[READ MORE: Taco Guild opens in historic church building in Central Phoenix]

Of course, Taco Guild also sources their food mostly from local farms to create fresh and delicious dishes that make them the number 2 best Mexican restaurant in the country, according to the Travel Channel’s Food Paradise show.

Step into the old world and try great Mexican food at a really good price.

Taco Guild is located on 546 E. Osborn Road in Phoenix.

[App users click here to view photo]

Did I miss one of your favorite unique spots? Email me at laura.lollman@azfamily.com

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.