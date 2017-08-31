Driver rolls vehicle on Loop 202 after falling asleep in Mesa

A driver rolled his truck on the Loop 202 after falling asleep. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A driver rolled his vehicle after falling asleep at the wheel on westbound Loop 202 near Dobson Road in Mesa, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the accident was blocking the right lane on westbound Loop 202 near Dobson Road because of the accident. It has since been cleared and traffic is flowing smoothly.

The driver fell asleep and tried to overcorrect when he rolled his truck, spilling debris across the highway.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.