2 people in serious condition after being hit while pushing disabled vehicle

Two people are left in serious condition after being hit by a car while pushing a disabled vehicle, according to Phoenix fire.

The two people were pushing a white pickup truck when a car rear-ended them near 16th Street and Coronado Road.

They were transported to a local hospital in stable but serious condition.

Southbound 16th Street was shut down from Granada to McDowell roads while authorities investigated the scene.

