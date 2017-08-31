Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'Posted: Updated:
Crew to attempt removal of mysterious object from beach
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.More >
Van found after being swept away in Houston flood carrying family of 6
Officers have located a submerged van in which six members of a Houston family were traveling when it was swept off a Houston bridge and into a storm-ravaged bayou.More >
Harvey horror: Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >
GA mom charged after 12-year-old daughter found with 'Jesus loves' tattoo
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >
Houston furniture store opens as shelter for flood victims
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
UPDATE: Minimum custody inmate who escaped road crew caught
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Tuesday afternoon that the minimum custody inmate who simply strolled away from an off-site work crew Monday has been located and is back in custody.More >
South Carolina couple caught having sex on golf course
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >
130 fugitives apprehended in 'Operation Purge'
A Valley-wide effort to get criminals off the streets is being called a big success.More >
Surprise PD: Suspect used stolen debit card to spend a day at Phoenix trampoline park
Surprise police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who used a stolen credit card to spend a day at a Phoenix trampoline park.More >
Texas family swept away in floods: 'They went to heaven holding hands'
Lindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.
Click to learn more about Lindsey
Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.
Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.
Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.
She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.
Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
'Angels' save men from burning car on Interstate 10
Strangers rushed to save men in a burning car on the Interstate 10 on Tuesday. By Wednesday night, one of the two victims had been released from the Arizona Burn Unit, which is part of the Maricopa Integrated Health System.More >
Former Coyotes captain Shane Doan retires after 21-year career
Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is hanging up his skates, leaving as one of nine NHL players to play at least 21 seasons with the same franchise.More >
Man accused of assaulting police says he's a victim of police brutality
A man accused of assaulting police officers during an anti-Trump rally earlier this month said he is in a wheelchair because of Phoenix police officers' actions.More >
UPDATE: Minimum custody inmate who escaped road crew caught
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Tuesday afternoon that the minimum custody inmate who simply strolled away from an off-site work crew Monday has been located and is back in custody.More >
Furniture store opens doors to evacuees
Harvey record-breaking rainfall
130 fugitives apprehended in 'Operation Purge'
A Valley-wide effort to get criminals off the streets is being called a big success. "Operation Purge" was designed to target and arrest felons on the run. Full story @ https://goo.gl/s6HgTr. (Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017)More >
Truck rollover in Surprise
Surprise fire crews freed a trapped driver after a rollover Wednesday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2wSP5kzMore >
Human chain to rescue woman in labor
(Source: CNN)More >