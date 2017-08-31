'Angels' save men from burning car on Interstate 10

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Strangers rushed to save men in a burning car on the Interstate 10 on Tuesday.

By Wednesday night, one of the two victims had been released from the Arizona Burn Unit, which is part of the Maricopa Integrated Health System.

Matthew Covarrubio, a 34-year-old driving his friend home from work, was involved in a fiery crash.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi hit a car, which hit two other cars.

Covarrubio reportedly doesn't remember any of it, but video shows men running toward his burning car and pulling him out of the window.

"If it wasn't for them, my son wouldn't be here. They're angels who were there at the right time," his mother Barbara Covarrubio said.

"They were risking their own lives by taking him out," she added.

Her "angels" say they didn't think twice.

"When I realized there was still somebody in the car, I didn't wonder if I'd be okay. I just thought, 'We gotta get this guy out of the car,'" said Richard Cocchiaro, who was driving a Coca-Cola delivery truck.

"To see people band together like that and help someone in need. That was awesome," he added.

