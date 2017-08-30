Man accused of assaulting police says he's a victim of police brutality

Stokes suffered black eyes, has internally placed medical devices dislodged and other injuries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Stokes said his injuries are so bad that he's in a wheelchair. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Daireus Stokes said he was beaten by police when he asked for a vehicle and badge number in downtown Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A man accused of assaulting police officers during an anti-Trump rally earlier this month said he is in a wheelchair because of Phoenix police officers' actions.

Daireus Stokes said he wasn't even part of Aug. 22's protest against President Trump's Phoenix visit. Stokes said he had leg braces and was already partially disabled.

Rev. Jarrett Maupin said Stokes followed an officer in a vehicle to get the vehicle and badge number. Stokes apparently saw the officer misbehaving, such as jumping curbs in a vehicle. He said a 911 dispatcher told him to follow the officer and get the information.

He said got out of his car in downtown Phoenix to ask for a vehicle and badge number of a police officer. That's when he said he was attacked.

"Beaten like he didn't have civil rights, beaten like he wasn't a human being," Maupin said.

Police paint a different picture. They said Stokes followed the officer and then "shoulder checked" him once he got out of the patrol vehicle. They said he also threatened officers with a handgun and resisted arrest. Officers said they told him not to touch his gun but he didn't comply.

Stokes explained why he had a gun.

"As far as the weapon, instinctly [sic] being disabled, it's just a way I keep protection for myself because of everything that's going on in the world," Stokes said.

Stokes was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault on police, three counts of disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest and three counts of threatening and intimidating.

Maupin said the charges have been suspended.

