13 apartment complexes cited for bad cooling units

The City of Phoenix has given citations to 13 apartment complexes for violating the city's cooling ordinance.

An estimated 700 apartment units may have been affected.

The cooling ordinance, which went into effect in 2015, requires landlords to keep the A/C for its tenants no hotter than 82 degrees and evaporative coolers no hotter than 86 degrees.

A city spokesperson said this is the first full summer inspectors are strictly enforcing the cooling ordinance. Last year, officials focused on educating and warning landlords about it.

State law only requires working cooling units, but doesn't specify a certain temperature landlords must adhere to.

Tenants at Cimmaron Springs Apartments said they had to deal with nonworking affected earlier this summer. AZ Family stopped by today and learned the cooling units have been fixed.

"It's about 70 something degrees right now," said tenant Jose Al. "It's good. It's better than before. Everything is fixed. City of Phoenix helped a lot. I'm happy with them."

Here's the list of the 13 apartments with open cases:

Bella Norte Apartments, 8130 N. 19th Ave.

Bridge Lane, 10227 N. 32nd Lane

Canyon Palms, 6236 N. Black Canyon Hwy

Cimmaron Springs Apartments, 2738 W. Augusta Ave.

Harbor Ridge Apartments, 16815 N. 29th Street

La Reserve Apartments, 2627 N. 45th Ave.

Los Compadres Apartments, 3518 W. Dunlap

Olive Square Apartments, 4501 N. 40th St.

Silktree Inn Apartments, 2602 W. Glenrosa Ave.

Terra Villa Apartments, 4730 N 19th Ave.

The Grove at Biltmore, 2928 E. Osborn Road.

The Retro, 3025 N. 32nd St

Windsor Palms Apartments, 2990 W. Thunderbird Rd.

It's unclear how many of the apartments on the list have fixed their a/c issues. Right now, these cases are open and the city continues to monitor them for compliance.

If you are living at an apartment complex with a/c issues, City of Phoenix encourages you to reach out to them to understand your renters rights. It's the only free city-run counseling program of its kind in the state. If the issue isn't resolved, the City can start investigating if the ordinance has been violated.

To learn more, the City of Phoenix Neighborhood Services Department at 602-534-4444. They take walk-in appointments.

