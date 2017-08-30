91-year-old Navy veteran heads back to class

University of Arizona online student, Jim Chaffins, is showing how it is never too late to go back to school. At 91-years-old, Chaffins is now a freshman student determined to earn his degree.

Once a student at West Virginia Tech, his previous college career ended abruptly as World War II began. Chaffins served on a Navy convoy in the Caribbean and came home to work and start a family, according to a news release from U of A.

The enrollment counselor at U of A asked for Chaffins transcripts from West Virginia Tech and Chaffins started school again with nine credits where he left off 74 years ago. His two online classes are accompanied by a computer class.

Chaffins has always enjoyed learning and he plans to see his goals through.

