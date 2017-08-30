Poison Center sees spike in young children exposed to pot

During 2016, the center received 16 calls concerning children ages 5 and younger who were exposed to marijuana. So far in 2017, the center has received 33 calls for the same age range, and there are four months left in the year. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Banner Poison and Drug Information Center is on track to field triple the number of calls regarding young children exposed to marijuana that it received last year.

During 2016, the center received 16 calls concerning children ages 5 and younger who were exposed to marijuana. So far in 2017, the center has received 33 calls for the same age range, and there are four months left in the year.

Dr. Frank LoVecchio, who is the co-director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center, says these young children are most likely mistakenly eating the drug because it is often purchased in a candy form.

"You might have something that looks like brownies. chocolate chip cookies, even ice cream," said LoVecchio.

The center is not aware of any fatalities here in the Valley as a result of young children consuming marijuana, but consumption can cause serious health concerns.

"Kids would come in and they would be in a very deep coma," said LoVecchio, describing children who are brought to the emergency room.

LoVecchio recommends that anyone who purchases medicinal marijuana treat it like a prescription drug.

"Would you keep a drug, a painkiller close to your child? Of course not. So you have to approach this the exact same way. Keep it above their reach in a childproof container," said LoVecchio.

You can call the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center 24 hours a day at 800-222-1222. (Tap the phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

