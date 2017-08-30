2 dogs euthanized, 2 dogs' future in doubt after Glendale attack

The four Shepherd mixes were in the custody of MCACC under a bite quarantine after the attack. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two dogs have been put down and two more are in the custody of the County after they attacked a woman and a man in Glendale during the weekend.

The two victims were in critical condition at last check.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said two of the four dogs were surrendered to them by the man and they were euthanized on Tuesday morning.

He has requested the third dog be returned to him.

The fourth dog is owned by the man's sister and she is asking the dog be returned to her as well. There was a fifth involved in the attack but that animal was shot and killed at the house.

But MCACC said it's in process of filing documents to have the two surviving dogs declared vicious. It will be up to the court to decide whether they are and what will happen to them.

The two dogs are in the middle of a 10-day bite quarantine. MCACC said the pair will remain in its custody even after the quarantine expires.

On Saturday, the woman was visiting the man near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue when investigators said she spooked one of the dogs outside. The other four dogs then joined the dog and attacked the woman.

The owner tried to break it up but he was attacked as well.

A neighbor heard the attack, got a shotgun and killed one of the dogs.

Days before the attack on Saturday, investigators said they went after a couple of would-be burglars earlier in August. The dogs were returned to the owner last Thursday, MCACC said.

The dogs are shepherd mixes.

