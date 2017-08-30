Canyon Lake’s new fishing pier now open

Anglers can cast their lines from a new fishing pier at the Boulder recreation site. (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

Tonto National Forest’s Canyon Lake has a new fishing pier. The new pier replaced the original 20-plus-year-old pier that was damaged by storms during summer 2015.

The concept became a reality thanks to the joint effort between the Forest Service, the Arizona Game and Fish Department and Canyon Lake Marina.

Funding for the pier came from Forest Service fees collected at already developed recreational sites, such as picnic areas, campgrounds and boat launch areas.

