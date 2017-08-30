Canyon Lake’s new fishing pier now open

Canyon Lake’s new fishing pier now openPosted: Updated:
Crew to attempt removal of mysterious object from beach
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.More >
GA mom charged after 12-year-old daughter found with 'Jesus loves' tattoo
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >
Van found after being swept away in Houston flood carrying family of 6
Officers have located a submerged van in which six members of a Houston family were traveling when it was swept off a Houston bridge and into a storm-ravaged bayou.More >
Harvey horror: Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >
Houston furniture store opens as shelter for flood victims
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
UPDATE: Minimum custody inmate who escaped road crew caught
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Tuesday afternoon that the minimum custody inmate who simply strolled away from an off-site work crew Monday has been located and is back in custody.More >
South Carolina couple caught having sex on golf course
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >
130 fugitives apprehended in 'Operation Purge'
A Valley-wide effort to get criminals off the streets is being called a big success.More >
Surprise PD: Suspect used stolen debit card to spend a day at Phoenix trampoline park
Surprise police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who used a stolen credit card to spend a day at a Phoenix trampoline park.More >
Texas family swept away in floods: 'They went to heaven holding hands'
Texas family swept away in floods: 'They went to heaven holding hands'
As his brother tells it, Sammy Saldivar tried to maneuver around Harvey's floodwaters.
Company seeks permission to store explosives near Apache Junction homes
An industrial company is seeking permission from the City of Apache Junction to store explosives yards away from retirement communities and a facility serving the developmentally disabled.More >
McCain will return to Senate next week
John McCain is returning to the Senate next week after undergoing treatments for brain cancer in Arizona over the August recess.More >
ASU engineering students compete in Space-X Hyperloop competition
A team of engineering students returned to Arizona State University this week from a Space-X Hyperloop competition, feeling both accomplished and disappointed.More >
Thursday @ 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5: How to get the California sun to work for you
Arizona gets more than its fair share of sunshine. But it's rays from a state away that could keep more cash in your pocket. See how to get the California sun to work for you when CBS 5 Investigates - Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5 News.More >
UPDATE: Minimum custody inmate who escaped road crew caught
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Tuesday afternoon that the minimum custody inmate who simply strolled away from an off-site work crew Monday has been located and is back in custody.More >
Furniture store opens doors to evacuees
Harvey record-breaking rainfall
130 fugitives apprehended in 'Operation Purge'
A Valley-wide effort to get criminals off the streets is being called a big success. "Operation Purge" was designed to target and arrest felons on the run. Full story @ https://goo.gl/s6HgTr. (Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017)More >
Truck rollover in Surprise
Surprise fire crews freed a trapped driver after a rollover Wednesday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2wSP5kzMore >
Human chain to rescue woman in labor
(Source: CNN)