Avondale PD: Be wary of new telephone warrant scam

Telephone scammers are faking warrants to get into your wallet. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Telephone scammers have a new way to get into your wallet.

The Avondale Police Department has caught on to a new scam involving a caller claiming to be a police officer.

[RELATED: Job seeker duped in online scam]

The fake officer will explain that you have an active warrant and that you can either turn yourself in or pay a fine over the phone.

[IMAGE: Avondale police post list of tips to avoid warrant scam]

A police officer will never call you directly about a warrant and they will never ask you for payment.

[RELATED VIDEO: Be aware of online pet selling scams]

The Avondale police posted a list of tips to protect yourself from these scammers.

(Source: Facebook/Avondale AZ Police Department)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.