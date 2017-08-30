How prepared are YOU for an emergency?

Hurricane Harvey struck with a vengeance in Texas. How prepared would YOU be if disaster should strike?

September is National Preparedness Month, encouraging people to be proactive and plan for emergencies. The theme during NPM is, “Disasters Don’t Plan Ahead. You Can.”

Glendale firefighters want to remind residents to prepare now and be ready for emergencies that can affect neighborhoods. The current storm in Texas and other sections of the U.S., Harvey, reflects the importance of preparedness.

The Glendale Fire Department gives some recommendations to help prepare for disasters and emergencies in the Valley:

Make a family emergency communication plan . Also, write down important phone numbers and keep them in your wallet, not just your cell phone.

. Also, write down important phone numbers and keep them in your wallet, not just your cell phone. Decide on a meeting place where your family can reunite if a disaster occurs and practice gathering at the location.

where your family can reunite if a disaster occurs and practice gathering at the location. Build an emergency supply kit that includes enough food and water to last at least three days. Consider additional kits for your car and work. Tailor the kit for your lifestyle.

that includes enough food and water to last at least three days. Consider additional kits for your car and work. Tailor the kit for your lifestyle. When you check your smoke detector, check your supplies and replace any expired items.

and replace any expired items. Be Informed. The type of hazards varies from community to community. What kinds of hazards do Arizona and Glendale have? Extreme high temperatures, thunderstorms, flooding, and wildfires are just a few. There can be secondary events such as power outages and hazardous material incidents.

For more information, contact the following resources:

City of Glendale Division of Emergency Management’s website, www.glendaleaz.com/emergencymanagement

Department of Homeland Security’s Ready campaign, www.ready.gov

Download the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) free mobile app at www.fema.gov/mobile-app, to receive weather alerts, create emergency checklists, and find resources during disasters

The main concern is to not wait for a disaster to happen. Take preparedness actions so you know what to do if and when that time comes.

