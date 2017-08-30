3 On Your Side recoups $9,300 during AugustPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recoups $9,300 during August
3 On Your Side recoups $9,300 during August
Christina Watts initially had a huge problem with her LG washing machine. After putting in some bed sheets to wash, the appliance malfunctioned and flooded her entire house.More >
Christina Watts initially had a huge problem with her LG washing machine. After putting in some bed sheets to wash, the appliance malfunctioned and flooded her entire house.More >
3 On Your Side
Job seeker duped in online scam
Job seeker duped in online scam
A Phoenix man was looking for a job and thought a temporary position would help. But it did more harm than good.More >
A Phoenix man was looking for a job and thought a temporary position would help. But it did more harm than good.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix man says gym 'worked out' his wallet
Phoenix man says gym 'worked out' his wallet
A Phoenix man says he owes money to a gym that he shouldn't have to pay. The gym disagrees.More >
A Phoenix man says he owes money to a gym that he shouldn't have to pay. The gym disagrees.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Beware of Hurricane Harvey Scams
Alert: Beware of Hurricane Harvey Scams
Donating to Hurricane Henry victims is encouraged. However, don't get scammed by in the process.More >
Donating to Hurricane Henry victims is encouraged. However, don't get scammed by in the process.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam' (Part 2)
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam' (Part 2)
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, we introduced you to a valley woman who was duped out of $37,000 in the romance scam. With that said, you might ask yourself "how could someone fall for this?" Turns out, there's a scientific explanation.More >
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, we introduced you to a valley woman who was duped out of $37,000 in the romance scam. With that said, you might ask yourself "how could someone fall for this?" Turns out, there's a scientific explanation.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
Consumer trend: The gender gap
Consumer trend: The gender gap
The fashion industry purposely has an identity crisis lately with men's inspired clothing for women and women's silhouettes hitting the runways and racks for men. But now clothing lines are going even further by taking gender out of the equation completely. Is this trend simply a fashion fad? Or is it something more? 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper has the lowdown on 'gender neutral' clothing. (Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)More >
The fashion industry purposely has an identity crisis lately with men's inspired clothing for women and women's silhouettes hitting the runways and racks for men. But now clothing lines are going even further by taking gender out of the equation completely. Is this trend simply a fashion fad? Or is it something more? 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper has the lowdown on 'gender neutral' clothing. (Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Valley woman gets $4,500 refund for broken washing machine
Update: Valley woman gets $4,500 refund for broken washing machine
With help from 3 On Your Side a Valley woman gets her money back after a washing machine mishap that cost her plenty.More >
With help from 3 On Your Side a Valley woman gets her money back after a washing machine mishap that cost her plenty.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers using power tools to relax
Consumers using power tools to relax
Do you have a muscle cramp that’s putting a cramp in your day? Wouldn’t a massage feel great right about now? Some people are skipping traditional masseuses or massage equipment, saying all you need to ease your pain is right in your garage.More >
Do you have a muscle cramp that’s putting a cramp in your day? Wouldn’t a massage feel great right about now? Some people are skipping traditional masseuses or massage equipment, saying all you need to ease your pain is right in your garage.More >
3 On Your Side
Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?
Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?
Sun Lakes is in the East Valley and is known for having active adult communities for retirees like Bernie Van Emden. "You name it, they got it here,” Van Emden said of all of the amenities in his development.More >
Sun Lakes is in the East Valley and is known for having active adult communities for retirees like Bernie Van Emden. "You name it, they got it here,” Van Emden said of all of the amenities in his development.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.