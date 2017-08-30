3 On Your Side

3 On Your Side recoups $9,300 during August





Christina Watts initially had a huge problem with her LG washing machine. After putting in some bed sheets to wash, the appliance malfunctioned and flooded her entire house.

LG said it wasn't their problem and blamed Watts for washing a polyester pillow case, which they say caused the machine to break.

"No one wants to help,” Watts posted on her Facebook page as she cried. “This has been the worse experience ever."

After expressing her frustration on social media, 3 On Your Side got involved, but LG wouldn't change their mind.

As a result, Christina filed an insurance claim and paid her $4,500 deductible.



3 On Your Side's news report went viral and with some help from Watts’ insurance company, LG not only paid to repair Watt’s house, but they also reimbursed her the $4,500 deductible she paid.

"I want to thank Gary Harper for everything he's done. Thank you guys for everything you have done,” Watt said. “Without you guys I don't think this would have been possible."

3 On Your Side also helped a viewer named Tamara Bricketto.

She paid an unlicensed contractor $1,600 to start a remodeling job on her back yard. However, he never showed up to do the work.

But 3 On Your Side got involved and we found the guy who took her money. We convinced him to return the money he took and he wrote us a check for $1,600. 3 On Your Side immediately returned the money back to Bricketto.

"You're great!” Bricketto said. “You guys are great. I don't know how else to say. Thank you and that you guys are great. You're great,” she said laughing.

And finally, 3 On Your Side helped Elizabeth Edwards.

She received a doctor's bill for $135 dollars for something called a "facility fee."

Edwards says she's never been charged by her doctor's office for a "facility fee" and didn't even know what it was.

3 On Your Side got involved and discovered Edwards’ doctor's office had been bought out by HonorHealth, which charges consumers “facility fees."

After telling HonorHealth that Edwards was unaware of their billing practices, they waived the entire charge.

"If I hadn't called or contacted 3 on your side I wouldn't have gotten this resolution at all, so I am very happy, very pleased," she told us.

When you add up all the money, 3 On Your Side was able to recoup for our viewers during the month of August, it comes to $9,319.

And for the entire year so far, the total amounts to just over $87,061.

If you have a problem you can’t resolve, maybe the 3 On Your Side can. Just write us an email. If we decide to pursue your case, we’ll contact you.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

