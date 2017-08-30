Mesa residents: Weird taste in the water? There's a reason

Mesa residents may experience a slight change in taste and odor of their water for the next few weeks.

The change is caused by seasonal algae in the water called geosmin. Geosmin causes a musty or soil-like taste and odor in water. It is not harmful and the water is still safe to drink and use in daily activities.

The City of Mesa’s Brown Road Water Treatment Plant is treating the water to reduce the geosmin.

The water continues to meet all the state and federal drinking water standards.

For more information about water quality, the City of Mesa’s Consumer Confidence Report can be found online at www.mesaaz.gov/ccr.

