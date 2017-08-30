Mesa City Councilman offers $2k to drop DUI disciplinary hearing

Thursday, Mesa City Council plans to hold a special disciplinary hearing to discuss Councilman Ryan Winkle future with the City. He was arrested for DUI in Tempe back in May, and had a blood alcohol level of .22 percent.

Last week, Winkle's attorney, Tim La Sota sent Mesa City Council a letter, offering an alternative to the hearing.

In the letter, Winkle is offering to pay $2,000 to the city of Mesa's general fund, or to the charity of the City's choice by October 1st, in exchange for the cancellation of this hearing. Winkle is also offering to forego drinking any alcohol for the remainder of his term.

To date, the City of Mesa has spent nearly $48,000 in legal services stemming from the disciplinary investigation.

La Sota believes moving forward with the disciplinary hearing will only cost the taxpayers more.

In the letter, Winkle's attorney also warns the City Council may not have the power to remove him, because city policy allows for removal only if court ordered jail time is longer than 30 days.

Winkle has already served his required 6 days in jail, and has paid his own $17,000 in fines and attorney's fees. The letter says Winkle has "been screened for additional alcohol abuse services," and no longer drinks.

"It sounds like the councilman has paid his dues, he's paid heavy fines, he's served his jail time, he's done everything required of him by the law," said political analyst Barry Dill with First Strategic Communications & Public Affairs.

Mesa is a traditionally conservative city, so the fact that the Democratic Councilman is still facing removal makes it seems like a political issue, rather than a legal one, to Dill.

"In this scenario it's quite possible for someone on the council to appoint a friend or a buddy of theirs," said Dill. "So shouldn't the voters be the ones who decide during the next election whether or not they want to keep the councilman in office? Or they could start a recall."

La Sota ended his letter saying, "A public show trial full of completely unnecessary material that only a person who loves gawking at car accidents would enjoy would reflect poorly on the City of Mesa," he wrote.

City of Mesa spokesperson Steven Wright said in an emailed statement, "Any consideration of such a request would still have to be heard by the council during the disciplinary hearing."

"In the weeks since my DUI arrest on May 6th, I have done everything possible to apologize to Mesa's residents and my colleagues on City Council. I have eliminated alcohol from my life entirely, participated in hours of counseling, and served my sentence at Tent City. I am working hard to repair the trust and relationships damaged by my awful decision to drink and drive that night.

My hope is that the Council decides that fair discipline includes giving me the chance to continue to serve our City.

?Whatever my colleagues decide and wherever my path? ?leads, I know it will always lead to service for the people of Mesa. Few things in life have filled me with greater purpose or greater hope. Representing my community on our City Council has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

-Councilman Ryan Winkle