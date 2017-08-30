Fitness junkies: Beware of the Arizona heat

With temperatures frequently in the triple digits, exercising outside can be a dangerous decision.

“(I) was doing 16 miles on the mountain and was coming down and started hallucinating,” former Arizona State runner Victoria Jackson said. “So I started thinking that I saw water bottles stashed out in the desert and was looking behind cacti to try to find these water bottles that obviously weren’t there.”

Approximately 2,000 people in Arizona go to the emergency room annually for heat-related illnesses. These illnesses can sometimes be fatal. According to a study by the Arizona Department of Health Services 1,300 deaths occurred from 2005-2015 due to heat.

Those who exercise outdoors in the excessive heat are advised to take precautions. The most common heat-related illnesses are heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration. The Arizona Department of Health Services said to pay attention to signals such as thirst, flushed or red skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, and exhaustion. If you are experiencing hot, red and dry skin, changes in consciousness, rapid or weak pulse, and rapid or shallow breathing, you may be experiencing heat stroke, which can be life threatening.

[Related: Heat Deaths]

Experts advise athletes to engage in extensive preparation. They should know their bodies and take precautions. Maricopa County Park Ranger Nikki Bunnell said when hiking, the first thing you should do is look at the weather forecast.

“Look a couple days ahead,” Bunnell said. “Watch the patterns of how quickly the temperatures rise.”

Burnell keeps a notebook on where people are going in case they need help or do not return in a timely manner.

“We’re not going to spy on you; we’re not going to chase you,” Bunnell said. “We just want to know where you are. We don’t care what you’re doing. … We’re legitimately concerned about people’s safety.”

Exercise is not just a leisure activity in the summer time. Many athletes are training in the heat. The sport in which heat illness occurs the most is football. Some restrictions are placed on practice times and contact, but that is not always enough to prevent the heat-related emergencies.

Desert Ridge High School head athletic trainer Tony Cukierski encourages his coaches to start practices before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. The system is designed in hopes to stay away from the hottest parts of the day.

“It really helps us avoid and prevent heat illness,” Cukierski said. “If you prevent it, then you don’t have to manage it or deal with it or risk getting severely ill.”

[Related: Kids and the Heat]

Most professional teams have the luxury to practice or play in air-conditioned facilities, except the Phoenix Rising FC soccer team. Practicing in the heat can turn into a home-field advantage for the soccer club.

“It’s like a fine balance,” Phoenix Rising FC defender Jordan Stewart said. “You want to train well in heat so especially in home games, you can perform better. But you don’t want to over-exert yourself and be dehydrated.”

Phoenix Rising FC has benefitted from practicing in the heat when it comes to game time. Stewart compared the advantage to teams going to Colorado to play in higher altitude.

“If teams are used to playing a certain way and then the elements are different, you’re always going to have an advantage as the home team,” Stewart said. “I’ve seen a lot of teams over the last couple months. The last fifteen minutes they’re gassed. They haven’t got anything left because of the conditions.”

[Related: Preparing for the Heat]

Those training in the Arizona heat learn to adapt, but they cannot avoid hydrating. Drinking water before, during, and after activity is vital. It is most important to take in a lot of fluids before physical activity. When a person starts to feel thirsty, experts say, it is already too late.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's Extreme heat]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.