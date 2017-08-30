Unofficial results: DiCiccio wins Phoenix City Council race

It appears incumbent Sal DiCiccio has beaten challenger Kevin Patterson in the only contested Phoenix City Council race.

Unofficial city election results show DiCiccio had 52.6 percent of the vote compared to Patterson's 47.3 percent Tuesday night.

City officials say they expect to finish compiling unofficial results by late Friday after counting additional early ballots, including those dropped off at voting centers, and any provisional ballots cast at voting centers.

The City Council is scheduled to canvass the election results on Sept. 6.

DiCiccio says his race was much closer than expected and he's looking forward to another four-year term.

The DiCiccio-Patterson race in a district that includes the Arcadia and Ahwatukee areas drew heavy spending.

Incumbents Kate Gallego, Laura Pastor and Jim Waring were unopposed for re-election.

