Wednesday, Aug. 30

McDonald's to hire more than 2,000 people in Arizona on August 30th

Arizona McDonald's will be encouraging people to learn about careers at McDonald's and apply in-person on Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointment necessary at any Arizona McDonald's restaurant.

More than just a first job, McDonald's is an opportunity where employees find a variety of benefits to both part- and full-time employment, including:

Flexibility Employees have flexibility both in their scheduling and in the jobs, they do and skills they learn

Education Archways to Opportunity offers education opportunities like earning a high school diploma, upfront tuition assistance for college, academic advising and English as a Second Language program.

Training There are many management training opportunities and some curriculum that carries college credit value

Support Managers, owners/operators and fellow crew members support one another in their career and education goals, both inside and outside of McDonald's

To learn more about the opportunities available on Aug. 30, visit www.SnagAJob.com and search McDonald's opportunities near you.

To learn more about McDonald's careers and benefits visit the McDonald's Career Site at www.mcdonalds.com.

It's possible: Steps to be successful in college

He is one of the most requested business strategists in helping people maximize their productivity, and he's recognized as one of the top 40 productivity experts to follow on Twitter, we’re talking about Dr. Vernet A. joseph. gives advice for students, and the steps they need to be successful in college.

It's POSSIBLE- 8 Productive Steps To Be Successful In College

P= Prioritization

O= Organization

S= Sacrifice

S= Service

For more information, visit: www.livetoproduce.com

Game day food: Cardinals vs. Broncos

It's the final pre-game showdown of the season, so it’s time to get serious about game-day food! Heather Walker is here with a Big Red Brat vs. Denver Dog Showdown! See who will take home the bacon.

Recipes:

Denver Dogs

Prep Time: 10 minutes / Cook Time: 15 minutes / Servings: 4 dogs

Ingredients:

4 Vienna Beef hot dogs

4 large egg or brioche hot dog buns

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 medium yellow onion, diced

8 oz. Smithfield diced ham

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tbsp. olive or vegetable oil

Steps:

1. Add the oil to a large skillet and heat on high heat. Add the ham, peppers and onions and cook on high heat for 3-4 minutes until slightly browned and softened. Keep warm until ready to serve.

2. Heat a grill or grill pan to high heat. Add the hot dogs and cook on high heat for 7-10 minutes, turning every 3-4 minutes until browned and heated through.

3. Open the buns lengthwise and place them on the grill, face down for about 1 minute to toast them. Place a hot dog in each of the buns, then top each of them with the ham/peppers/onions mixture. Sprinkle the cheese on top, allow it to melt for just a minute and serve.

Big Red's Poblano Bacon Brats

Prep Time: 10 minutes / Cook Time: 30 minutes / Servings: 4 Brats

Ingredients:

4 pretzel sub or hot dog rolls

4 Johnsonville original bratwurst links

2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 large poblano pepper

6-8 slices thick cut bacon, chopped

Steps:

1. Heat a grill or grill pan to high heat. Add the brats and the poblano pepper. Cook the poblano pepper for about 2 minutes, until partially blackened and blistered. Turnover and cook for another 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, allow to cool slightly give it a rough chop. Set aside until ready to use.

2. Cook the bratwurst links on the grill for about 10 minutes, turning every 3-4 minutes, until cooked through and browned.

3. Heat a large skillet to high heat and add the chopped bacon. Cook on high heat for 7-10 minutes until the bacon is browned and crispy, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat with a slotted spoon and transfer the bacon to a bowl that's lined with a paper towel. Set aside until ready to serve.

4. In a small saucepan, add the cheese and cream. Stir on medium heat until it becomes a thick, stringy cheese sauce. OH YEAH! Keep warm until ready to use.

5. To build the brats: open the pretzel rolls lengthwise and place a brat into each roll. Spoon the cheese sauce on top of the brats, and top the cheese sauce with the roasted poblano and the bacon. Serve immediately!

For more information, visit: www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com

Big Man on Campus: NAU's Forestry students study forest fires

All week we're bringing you some of the coolest classrooms, and one of them is in the cool pines of the high country. We sent Javier Soto to Flagstaff, to check out a top forestry program, like nowhere else in the world.

For more information, visit: https://nau.edu/cefns/forestry/

School of Forestry

200 East Pine Knoll Drive

PO Box: 15018

Flagstaff AZ 86011

SW Forest Science Complex - (Bldg. #82)

Email: ForestryInfo@nau.edu

Phone: 928-523-3031

Locally owned bakery takes the art of the cupcake to new levels in the west Valley

The cupcake arrives in the West Valley at this locally owned and operated Avondale outpost. Inventive flavors like Almond Joy, Samoa Girl Scout cookies, and Oreos, are on hand as well standbys like Red Velvet and Lemon Chiffon. Don't miss the bakery's beer-based cupcakes, including the Blue Moon and Orange Glaze or the Guinness Stout and Bacon.

For more information, visit: http://www.azkreativekupcakes.com

Kreative Kupcakes Bakery

701 E. Western Ave. Avondale, AZ

Phone: 623-932-1611

Alice Cooper seeks solid rock musical acts

If you're a young singer, under the age of 25, Alice Cooper is looking for you. You can be a part of one of the nation's most renowned music competitions, where a winning band and a winning solo artist will open for the rock legend. Alice Cooper's Proof is in the Pudding charity talent search, is an annual music competition, and is coming up December 9th at Celebrity Theatre.

For more information, visit: www.alicecoopersolidrock.com

The Wildlife World Zoo: Kudu Sea Horse

Kudu Seahorse (or spotted Seahorse) facts:

The seahorse is the most recognized fish in the world.

The Seahorse "stands up" instead of laying flat as all other fish do. It propels itself through the water (very slowly) by vibrating its dorsal fin and steers with its tail.

Other oddities of this fish include the fact that the female inserts her eggs into the male's pouch where they are then fertilized and attach to the wall of the pouch where a placental fluid removes waste products and supplies the eggs with oxygen and nutrients as they mature into baby seahorses and, at the end of 20 to 28 days of pregnancy the male goes into labor, typically at night when there is a full moon.

The baby seahorses are then ejected from the male's pouch. The brooding pouch may contain anywhere from 5 to 1000 fertilized eggs!

Seahorses maintain a monogamous relation with one partner until the partner dies at which time the remaining seahorse finds another mate.

The Spotted Seahorse becomes fully mature at about 14 weeks and can reproduce at that time.

In the wild, their numbers are diminishing steadily. Seahorses are used as medicine in many Asian countries.

Average Size is almost 6 inches

Range in color from black to orange and yellow.

A protective trait that this and many other seahorses have is the ability to change color to match into their surroundings. It is not unusual for them to take on the coloration of a favorite object one has decided to adopt as a hiding place.

At least 50 species of seahorses

Carnivores

3-year life span

Seahorse have a backbone, but no ribs, instead they have rings that go all the way down into their tail.

Sea horses have 3 main fins to help them swim and steer. They are one fin on their back and one small fin on each side of their head. Seahorse also have a 4th fin under their belly for stability control. Their fins help them stabilize their body in the water.

Seahorse move their fins very quickly similar to a hummingbird, but they are not fast swimmers. The small fin on their back flutters up to 35 times a second!

A seahorse can use their tail to grasp objects.

Seahorses have necks, which most fish do not.

A seahorse has gills like other fish.

A seahorse does not have scales like most fish. Instead seahorse have skin.

Sea horses have a very small area they live in most of their lives. Male seahorse spends their lives in an area about the size of a teacher's desk (0.5 square meters)

A seahorse has good eyesight, which helps them find food and protect themselves from predators.

Seahorse eat baby fish or tiny shrimp.

Seahorse must be careful, crabs, rays, sharks and birds eat seahorse.

Many seahorses can change color to hide from predators.

Feeding on small crustaceans, seahorses are super-skilled ambush predators. Rather than chasing their food, they wait, unnoticed, for prey to pass by. They then suck their unsuspecting victim though their tube-like mouth, before swallowing it whole.

The seahorse can suck up food from as far as 3cm away.

It moves each of its eyes independently, so it can follow the activity of passing sea life without giving its presence away.

Seahorses have no teeth and no stomach. Food passes through their digestive systems so quickly, they must eat almost constantly

They can consume 3,000 or more brine shrimps per day.

Rarer still, they are among the only animal species on Earth in which the male bears the unborn young.

Seahorses engage in an eight-hour courtship dance which includes spinning around, swimming side by side and changing colors.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.



