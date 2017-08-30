Fire crews rescue trapped driver after rollover in Surprise

Surprise fire crews freed a trapped driver after a rollover Wednesday morning.

Crews were on scene just before 7:30 a.m. and used the jaws of life to pry open the door of a large commercial vehicle that had rolled over near 114th Avenue and Bell Road.

The driver was responsive and able to move after being freed from the vehicle.

Rollover in Surprise this morning with one male trapped in large commercial truck, extensive extrication required. pic.twitter.com/DdyFx9j38a — Surprise Fire (@SurpriseFD) August 30, 2017

