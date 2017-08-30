Fire crews rescue trapped driver after rollover in Surprise

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Surprise fire crews freed a trapped driver after a rollover Wednesday morning.

Crews were on scene just before 7:30 a.m. and used the jaws of life to pry open the door of a large commercial vehicle that had rolled over near 114th Avenue and Bell Road.

The driver was responsive and able to move after being freed from the vehicle. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.