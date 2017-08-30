AMR of Maricopa ambulances depart for Texas in aid to Harvey

The convoy departed from their headquarters at 617 Main Street yesterday around 8 a.m. and will be heading to Houston, Texas. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Several American Medical Response of Maricopa ambulances departed for Texas to lend aid for victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The convoy departed from their headquarters at 617 Main Street yesterday around 8 a.m. and will be heading to Houston, Texas.

The Houston area has been one of the most highly impacted cities from Tropical Storm Harvey with thousands without homes from flooding.

The Phoenix Search and Rescue, Arizona Red Cross, St. Mary's and several Arizona families have also made the trek to Houston to lend a helping hand to the victims of Harvey.

There are several ways for you to still contribute to the aid of Tropical Storm Harvey victims.

3TV and CBS 5, Arizona’s Family -- is proud to partner with Safeway and Albertsons stores statewide to help raise funds for Hurricane Harvey flood relief efforts.

Now thru Friday, September 1, you can make a pin-pad donation during checkout or add change to specially-marked canisters at the registers.

The much-needed donations will help provide relief for our neighbors in Texas as they work to recover and rebuild.

All proceeds will go directly to disaster relief through the efforts of the Salvation Army and Red Cross.

You can also donate to the Red Cross through its website, by calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669), or you can text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10.

How AZ is helping:

