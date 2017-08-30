SLIDESHOW: 130 fugitives apprehended in 'Operation Purge'

A Valley-wide effort to get criminals off the streets is being called a big success.

"Operation Purge" was designed to target and arrest felons on the run.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other Valley police departments made 130 arrests of violent criminals and cleared another 355 felony warrants in July and August as part of Operation Purge.

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view slideshow]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.