Former Coyotes captain Shane Doan reportedly retires after 21-year career

Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan has reportedly retired from the NHL after a 21-year career.

The right-winger spent all 21 seasons with the Arizona Coyotes franchise, appearing in 1,540 games and scoring 402 goals.

Doan left a letter to fans published in The Arizona Republic thanking them for enjoying the game along side him.

The long-time captain was selected seventh overall in the first round of the 1995 draft by the Winnipeg Jets, a team that would leave Winnipeg for Arizona the following year.

Doan left a lasting legacy with the Coyotes as the team's all-time leader in several statistics including games played, shots (3,945), goals, assists (570) and points (972).

In June, the Coyotes made a controversial decision to not offer Doan a new contract, spelling an end to his career with the team.

"The time has come for us to move on and to focus on our young, talented group of players and our very bright future," Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway said in the statement on June 19. "This was a very difficult decision given what Shane has done for the Coyotes and his unparalleled importance to the organization. With that said, this is necessary to move us forward as a franchise."

