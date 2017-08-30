Surprise PD: Suspect used stolen debit card to spend a day at Phoenix trampoline park

Surprise police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who used a stolen credit card to spend a day at a Phoenix trampoline park.

According to Surprise PD, a resident reported their debit card was used without their knowledge or consent. Police say the physical version of the resident's card was not stolen.

It is unclear how the suspect obtained the victim's debit card information.

The card was used at a trampoline park in Phoenix. The suspects seen in the surveillance footage even ordered pizza on the victim's dime.

Surprise police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kulfan at 623-222-4341. Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

YOUR @Surprise_PD is trying to identify these two persons in connection with a fraud case. Know them? Call Det. Kulfan @ 623-222-4156 pic.twitter.com/gwlB995GKT — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) August 29, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.