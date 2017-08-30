Arizona woman charged with random western New York killing

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) -- A 31-year-old woman has been charged with shooting a woman who was taking a lunch break in her parked pickup truck in what police are calling a random murder in a western New York college town.

Brockport police said Holly Marie Colino was arrested Monday evening after she pointed a gun at someone outside a barbecue restaurant in nearby Henrietta. Colino was charged Tuesday with murder for the death of 33-year-old Megan Dix, who was found dead in her vehicle in Brockport Friday evening.

Police say there was no known connection between Dix and Colino and the shooting is believed to have been a random act.

Police say Colino was living in Arizona but had previously lived in the Brockport area.

It's unclear if Colino has an attorney to comment.

