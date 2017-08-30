Judge allows accused inmate's comments to be used in court

An Arizona judge has decided the comments an inmate accused of murder made before being read his Miranda rights are useable in court because he voluntarily made them.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports attorneys argued whether the evidence could be used before jury selection started on Monday for 26-year-old Tyler Bondy's trial. Bondy is accused of killing his former cellmate, 29-year-old Anthony Allen, in July 2015. Bondy was indicted for first-degree murder about eight months after the victim's death.

Prosecutors say Bondy's pre-Miranda rights comments were made spontaneously before any questions were asked.

Bondy is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for an aggravated assault charge prosecuted in Pima County.

Allen was about a year away from completing a three-year sentence for an aggravated DUI charge out of Yavapai County at the time of his death.

