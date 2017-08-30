Gilbert man gets prison term for defrauding former employer

A Gilbert man faces having to serve 2.5 years in prison and pay restitution for embezzling over $710,000 from his former employer.

U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver last week sentenced 47-year-old John David Veatch after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a scheme involving payment for fictitious parts from January 2011 through June 2013 when he was a manager for Linde Gas North America.

Veatch's plea agreement says he arranged for Linde to pay a company formed by Veatch for fictitious parts through another company that was unaware of the illicit scheme.

