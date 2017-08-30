Ex-Kingman employee pleads guilty to embezzling $1.1 million

A former Kingman employee accused of embezzling more than $1 million from the northwestern Arizona city since 2007 has pleaded guilty to four counts of felony theft.

The Kingman Daily Miner reports Diane Maxine Richards entered a guilty plea last Friday. The 60-year-old was Kingman's budget analyst and interim finance director until she was fired in November 2015 after authorities served search warrants at her home and City Hall.

She was arrested in January after being indicted. A Mohave County Superior Court judge has set sentencing for Oct. 4.

Prosecutors say Richards must pay $1.1 million in restitution and could be facing three to nine years in prison for three of the felony theft counts, to be served concurrently, and get supervised probation for the fourth count.

