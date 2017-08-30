Kingman man wounds girlfriend before shooting self in head

Authorities say a Kingman man has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while his girlfriend remains hospitalized.

Kingman police say 67-year-old William Gregory Gilliland had been living with his girlfriend for years, but she demanded that he leave their home last Saturday.

Gilliland allegedly shot his 57-year-old girlfriend in the foot and fired several rounds inside the home before turning the gun on himself.

He was on life support until Monday when police say he died from his injuries.

His girlfriend remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Her name hasn't been released.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.