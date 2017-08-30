Mesa police searching for gas skimmer suspect

Mesa police said there are two vehicles possibly involved, a red Honda Accord and a silver Toyota 4-Runner. (Source: Mesa PD)

One of the men is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s wearing a gray shirt and blue jean shorts. (Source: Mesa PD)

Mesa police are searching for two males who may have been involved in trying to install a gas pump skimmer. (Source: Mesa PD)

Mesa police are searching for two males who may have been involved in trying to install a gas pump skimmer.

The two males are witnessed on surveillance video attempting to install the skimmer on a gas pump machine at a QuikTrip near University Road and Ext Road.

The men caused all pumps to shut down at the station and they were unable to gain access to any of the gas pumps.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, subjects or vehicles, please contact Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211.

