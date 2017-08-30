FBI IDs man killed trying to rob a courier outside casino

The FBI has identified a man who was fatally shot after allegedly trying to rob an armored car outside a casino in Pinetop. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The FBI has identified a man who was fatally shot after allegedly trying to rob an armored car outside a casino in Pinetop.

They say the man killed was 52-year-old Buddy Martel, who was a resident of the Hon-Dah homesite area.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Man killed trying to rob courier outside casino in Pinetop]

Authorities say the armored car was making a courier stop in front of the Hon-Dah Casino about 10 a.m. Monday when a man approached the cash carrier and sprayed her with a chemical irritant.

The cash carrier then drew her weapon and fired, killing the suspect.

FBI spokeswoman Jill McCabe says the cash carrier was treated at the scene. Her name hasn't been released.

McCabe says Pinetop police, the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Navajo County Sheriff's Office still are investigating the incident.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.