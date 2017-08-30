ASU is filled with skateboards

The popularity of the skateboard on campus sparked the university to set up skateboard racks outside of its buildings. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Universities like Arizona State University are like a microcosm of the transportation system.

Around campus, you can find any number of different ways to get to class from bikes to hover boards. It seems that another growing source of transportation is the skateboard.

The skateboard has been around for years and it's really nothing new to the campuses of ASU. However, some students who never even touched a skateboard are delving right in because, well, everyone else is doing it.

The popularity of the skateboard on campus sparked the university to set up skateboard racks outside of its buildings and professors don't seem to mind students carrying them into class.

ASU junior Sarah Jesseph says it's a great way to get to class.

"I drive so to get from the parking lot to my class, it's just easier with a skateboard," Jesseph said.

