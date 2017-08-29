Phoenix area Texans helping victims of Harvey in Houston

Donations are coming in from Cave Creek too. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"It's hard to watch and it's hard to get phone calls from there," said Amber Kraft.

Kraft and her husband both have family in Houston. After watching the coverage of Hurricane Harvey they knew they had to do something. So they are asking the public to donate.

"If people are going through their closets, doing spring cleaning, getting rid of old clothes, baby clothes, diapers, wipes, canned food, water, blankets, dog food," said Kraft.

They're collecting donations at their business Everclear Environmental Solutions until Friday. Then they plan to drive to Texas themselves.

"Still have a father-in-law in an elder care, my mother-in-law with him. There is no power, is out. They are on the second floor surrounded by flood water," said Stephen Martin.

Martin moved to Phoenix from Houston two months ago. He's been through four hurricanes and knows exactly what the people stranded in Houston need.

He started his donation drive via Facebook and can't believe the outpouring of support from the people of Cave Creek.

"It's been a non-stop trove of cars coming through. These people don't know me. I don't know them and they make, it feels so good to watch them give to people they don't know," said Martin.

"It's gut wrenching. Houston is where I was born and raised," said Jedidiah Timmerman.

Timmerman moved to Phoenix just last week. His entire family is in Houston. He stopped by to give Martin a cash donation and say thank you.

"To come here in little Cave Creek and see this I had to just come say thank you. I had to come say thank you," said Timmerman.

You can drop off donations at Everclear Environmental Solutions at 305 E. Comstock Dr. in Chandler until Friday.

You can drop off donations until 7 p.m. Wednesday in Cave Creek near the Tumbleweed Hotel and at 1 E. Deer Valley Drive, Suite # 203, just south of the Deer Valley Airport.

