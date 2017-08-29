ASU engineering students compete in Space-X Hyperloop competition

AZLoop is a unique collaboration of students at Arizona State University, Thunderbird School of Global Management, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, and Northern Arizona University. (Source: AZLoop)

Organizers only had time to give three teams' pods a test run and ran out of time to test the ASU pod. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The "pod" they designed and built from scratch earned top points leading up to Sunday's final test in the Hyperloop tube in California. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A team of Arizona State University engineering students said they could have won the Space-X Hyperloop competition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A team of engineering students returned to Arizona State University this week from a Space-X Hyperloop competition, feeling both accomplished and disappointed.

The "pod" they designed and built from scratch earned top points leading up to Sunday's final test in the Hyperloop tube in California.

[RELATED: Arizona students combine forces to gain speed on SpaceX’s Hyperloop competition]

In an odd twist, organizers only had time to give three teams' pods a test run and ran out of time to test the ASU pod.

"Had we been put in the track, we would have been hands-down the fastest pod there," said Josh Kosar, of the AZLoop team.

"We put the most effort toward a very aerodynamic, slippery shape. We had a good propulsion system, and it's very lightweight," Athena Roberts said.

She and several members of the AZLoop team didn't hide their frustration with the way the Space-X competition ended.

"I'm not happy about it. I consider it major disrespect, and inexcusable," she said.

"Yes, we're disappointed we didn't get to do the final run, but I still feel accomplished because I've grown a lot on a personal note," Prerak Dongaonkar of AZLoop said.

[RELATED: Hyperloop tech could be coming to Arizona]

For most, pride outweighed disappointment.

"Hyperloop is such a tightly knit group. Regardless of how the competition went, I think it's cool that there's a cool community around it and such raw brain power there," said William Craig.

"I'm very confident that we'll be an even better team next year," added Jayanth Karthikeyan, who was part of the braking team.

In a few weeks, they'll start building a new pod for next year's competition.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.