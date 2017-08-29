Scottsdale City Council approves expansion of Fashion Square Mall

The Scottsdale City Council gave final approval Tuesday night to zoning adjustments that will allow for a major expansion of the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.

The 5–2 vote just after 8 p.m. will allow the mall’s developer, Macerich, to add high-rise towers, offices and a hotel up to five stories above the existing height of the shopping center.

“Five floors more than what’s already permitted allows this community to protect and sustain a critical tourism attraction and economic engine,” said Macerich’s attorney, John Berry, during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Although brick-and-mortar malls have struggled with the rise of online shopping, Macerich says Fashion Square is among the 10 most profitable malls in the country based on sales per square foot, and the expansion will cement the shopping center’s future.

The mall already generates about $13 million in sales tax per year or about 7 percent of the city’s sales tax revenue, according to the Downtown Scottsdale Economic Vitality Coalition.

“It will generate more sales tax. It will generate more bed tax. It will generate more taxes for transportation, more taxes to preserve the Preserve,” Berry said, referring to Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

Several citizens spoke in favor of the project during Tuesday’s meeting, but neighbors in two large condominium complexes that bookend the mall on the north and south voiced opposition.

They cited concerns about density, traffic, noise and changes to the character of downtown Scottsdale.

“The West's most western town will become the west's most Chicago-like town with those high rises,” said Stephen McConnell, a resident of the Scottsdale Waterfront.

A city report notes “it is difficult at this time to predict exactly what uses and locations of the site will develop and when” because the plans submitted by Macerich are open-ended to allow for flexibility. Critics say the plans are dangerously vague.

“You're asked to approve up to 150 feet without knowing one detail about what they're going to do with it,” said Ray Sachs of Optima Camelview Village.

Councilman David Smith and Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield agreed and voted against the measure.

“I have never seen such flexibility” on a zoning proposal, Littlefield said.

Nearly 300 people filed signatures seeking a legal protest of the zoning change, but the number of signatures was deemed invalid by the city.

In exchange for the zoning exceptions that will allow buildings up to 150 feet, Macerich will contribute $757,365 into the Downtown Cultural Trust Fund, which pays for public art and other improvements.

The changes allow the 2.1 million square foot mall to add up to 1.8 million square feet of commercial space and 1,625 dwelling units, although city planning records indicate that such a large expansion is unlikely.

Macerich has conducted traffic analyses based on 870,000 square feet of additional office space, 290,000 square feet of additional retail, a 200-room hotel, and 400 condominium units.

