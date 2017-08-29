Districts 6 is only contested race in Phoenix City Council election

Incumbent Sal DiCiccio and challenger Kevin Patterson are vying to represent District 6 on the Phoenix City Council. (Source: Sal DiCiccio and Kevin Patterson)

Phoenix voters living in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8 had the opportunity Tuesday to vote for their representatives on the Phoenix City Council.

With 117,491 voters, according to the City of Phoenix, District 6 is the largest of the four and was the only contested race -- incumbent Sal DiCiccio versus challenger Kevin Patterson.

District 6 includes the communities of Biltmore, Ahwatukee, Arcadia and North Central.

Appointed to the City Council in 2009 to finish out the term of now Mayor Greg Stanton, DicCiccio was elected in his own right in 2013.This is not DiCiccio's first stint representing District 6. He also was elected in 1994 and 1998.

DiCiccio has been an outspoken member of the council and made headlines just last month for his decision to block some of his constituents on social media.

The Greater Phoenix Chamber announced its endorsement of DiCiccio in June.

Like DiCiccio, Patterson has significant experience in public service.

"As a former public educator, I have first-hand experience in the importance of neighborhood safety, community programs, and access to city services to our most vulnerable populations," Patterson said on his election website.

Patterson and his husband, David Lawrence, were the first same-sex couple to legally get married in Maricopa County in October 2014. They had been together for eight years at the time.

The City Council members on the ballot for the other three districts are all incumbents -- Jim Waring for District 2, Laura Pastor for District 4 and Kate Gallego for District 8.

The Phoenix City Council is comprised of the mayor and representatives from eight districts. Those representatives are elected on a nonpartisan ballot and serve four-year terms.

