New River woman accused of molesting kids pleads not guilty

A New River woman accused of molesting two young children and selling videos of the acts on the internet has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Keri Harwood was arraigned Tuesday. Her next scheduled court appearance is an Oct. 16 pretrial conference.

The 28-year-old Harwood was arrested Aug. 13 on suspicion of five counts each of child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said on Tuesday that she had been indicted on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of molestation of a child and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

The crimes happened between May 1 and August 13 of this year, investigators said. The disturbing videos were emailed to a person in another state.

Court documents show the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office began investigating after receiving a tip from a friend of Harwood who discovered the videos.

Harwood allegedly had given the friend access to her email account so he could help her play the Pokemon Go video game.

New River is a rural community 33 miles north of Phoenix.

