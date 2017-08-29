Houston native Goldschmidt keeps close eye on hometown

D-backs first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is focused on a playoff race with the Dodgers visiting this week.

The Houston native is also keeping a close on eye on his hometown of Houston.

The pictures from Hurricane Harvey have been an eye opener.

“I really didn't realize how serious it was, I'm not a guy that watches the news," said Goldschmidt. "My family said they were OK. Now realizing how serious it is. You have friends and families being evacuated, hoping their homes are going to be OK. It's pretty crazy. You definitely feel helpless."

Goldschmidt went to high school at The Woodlands and called Houston home for 20 years and lived through hurricanes hitting Houston.

"Never to this magnitude that I can remember. It's pretty scary. All you can really do is, like I told my friends, is keep praying for them," said Goldschmidt. "My family lives north of the city so they've been pretty lucky."

The D-backs will donate proceeds from their 50/50 raffle to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

