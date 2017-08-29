Houston native Goldschmidt keeps close eye on hometown

Houston native Goldschmidt keeps close eye on hometownPosted: Updated:
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.More >
Missing pregnant woman's body found 'wrapped in plastic' in river
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >
Arizona porn studio owner gets 24 years in brothel case
An Arizona man convicted of running a brothel out of his pornography production studio was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.More >
Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter
Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch to those seeking shelter from floodwaters Tuesday after social media critics slammed the televangelist for not offering to house people in need while Harvey swamps the city.More >
UPDATE: WB I-10 reopens at Ray Road after fiery crash
A serious crash on I-10 and Ray Road Tuesday sent two people to the hospital and caused a huge traffic mess. But westbound I-10 has since reopened to traffic.More >
UPDATE: Minimum custody inmate who escaped road crew caught
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Tuesday afternoon that the minimum custody inmate who simply strolled away from an off-site work crew Monday has been located and is back in custody.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix man says gym 'worked out' his wallet
A Phoenix man says he owes money to a gym that he shouldn't have to pay. The gym disagrees.More >
Dog sitter sentenced in animal cruelty case in Gilbert
A Tempe woman will spend a month in jail for being a bad dog sitter.More >
Kidnapped 7-year-old girl survives being strangled, thrown off bridge
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
3 On Your Side
Job seeker duped in online scam
A Phoenix man was looking for a job and thought a temporary position would help. But it did more harm than good.More >
Ruling overturns FAA rerouting of Phoenix departure paths
The ruling Tuesday by a three-judge panel agrees with claims by Phoenix and a historic neighborhood association that the FAA's action was "arbitrary and capricious."More >
Valley families worry about loved ones hit by Hurricane Harvey
Hundreds of Arizona families are doing their best to stay in touch with loved ones, coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More >
ASU is filled with skateboards
It seems that another growing source of transportation is the skateboard.More >
Missing pregnant woman's body found in river
(Source: KVRR via CNN)More >
Lawyers: 'Courts and their orders are to be respected and followed'
Dozens of lawyers gathered outside the Sandra Day O'Connor Courthouse Tuesday afternoon to "stand vigil to affirm their commitment as lawyers and citizens to support and defend our judicial system and the rule of law." Full story @ https://goo.gl/BpyAU2. Raw video of event @ https://goo.gl/xUrovN. (Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017)More >
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon. (August 27, 2017)More >
Couple charged in missing pregnant woman's death
(Source: KVRR via CNN)More >
Minimum custody inmate escapes road crew Monday
UPDATE: Minimum custody inmate who escaped road crew caught
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Tuesday afternoon that the minimum custody inmate who simply strolled away from an off-site work crew Monday has been located and is back in custody.More >
