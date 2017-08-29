Houston native Goldschmidt keeps close eye on hometown

Posted: Updated:
D-backs first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is a Houston native. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) D-backs first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is a Houston native. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

D-backs first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is focused on a playoff race with the Dodgers visiting this week. 

The Houston native is also keeping a close on eye on his hometown of Houston.

The pictures from Hurricane Harvey have been an eye opener.

“I really didn't realize how serious it was, I'm not a guy that watches the news," said Goldschmidt. "My family said they were OK. Now realizing how serious it is.  You have friends and families being evacuated, hoping their homes are going to be OK. It's pretty crazy. You definitely feel helpless."

Goldschmidt went to high school at The Woodlands and called Houston home for 20 years and lived through hurricanes hitting Houston.  

"Never to this magnitude that I can remember. It's pretty scary. All you can really do is, like I told my friends, is keep praying for them," said Goldschmidt.  "My family lives north of the city so they've been pretty lucky."

The D-backs will donate proceeds from their 50/50 raffle to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

How AZ is helping:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Job seeker duped in online scam

    Job seeker duped in online scam

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:21 AM EDT2017-08-30 07:21:19 GMT
    Mohammad Matin thought he found a temporary job online but he ended up getting scammed. (Source: 3TV)Mohammad Matin thought he found a temporary job online but he ended up getting scammed. (Source: 3TV)

    A Phoenix man was looking for a job and thought a temporary position would help. But it did more harm than good.

    More >

    A Phoenix man was looking for a job and thought a temporary position would help. But it did more harm than good.

    More >

  • Ruling overturns FAA rerouting of Phoenix departure paths

    Ruling overturns FAA rerouting of Phoenix departure paths

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-08-30 07:19:04 GMT
    Some neighbors claim the flights were causing unnecessary noise. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)Some neighbors claim the flights were causing unnecessary noise. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

    The ruling Tuesday by a three-judge panel agrees with claims by Phoenix and a historic neighborhood association that the FAA's action was "arbitrary and capricious." 

    More >

    The ruling Tuesday by a three-judge panel agrees with claims by Phoenix and a historic neighborhood association that the FAA's action was "arbitrary and capricious." 

    More >

  • Valley families worry about loved ones hit by Hurricane Harvey

    Valley families worry about loved ones hit by Hurricane Harvey

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:18 AM EDT2017-08-30 07:18:13 GMT
    Lisa Moran lives in Chandler but her father and step-mom live in the Houston area and have been heavily impacted by flooding. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Lisa Moran lives in Chandler but her father and step-mom live in the Houston area and have been heavily impacted by flooding. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Hundreds of Arizona families are doing their best to stay in touch with loved ones, coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

    More >

    Hundreds of Arizona families are doing their best to stay in touch with loved ones, coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

    More >
    •   