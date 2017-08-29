Cardinals Johnson earns first Sports Illustrated cover

(Source: Sports Illustrated and AP file photo) (Source: Sports Illustrated and AP file photo)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Who believes in jinxes anyway?

Cardinals running back David Johnson will appear on one of the regional covers for Sports Illustrated's NFL preview issue. Joining Johnson is Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. It's Johnson's first appearance on the SI cover.

"I think it turned out really nice.  We knew they were going to do a story on it.  I did not know if I was going to be on the cover or not.  They said I had a good chance," said Johnson.  "It's an amazing feeling to be on one of the most ultimate sports magazines that everybody sees.  It's pretty cool."

[READ MORE: Cardinals' David Johnson ready to carry the load on the field, at home]

Is Johnson now the face of the franchise?  He's got a ways to go to catch Larry Fitzgerald who has appeared on an SI cover six times, including last year.

[READ MORE: Fans undeterred by SI cover curse (Aug. 23, 2016)]

[MORE: Cardinals football news]

[SPORTS ILLUSTRATED: Recent SI cover jinx]

[WIKIPEDIA: Sports Illustrated cover jinx (1954-2016)]

