Border Patrol: Mexican man found in car's trunk in Sonoita

Border Patrol officials say agents working at an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona found an 18-year-old Mexican man hiding in the trunk of a car.

They say the smuggling attempt was foiled Monday afternoon in Sonoita when agents referred the driver for a secondary inspection of the vehicle.

When agents opened the car's trunk, they discovered the man inside.

Authorities say the 25-year-old Tucson woman who was the driver of the vehicle was arrested for human smuggling while the Mexican teenager was processed for immigration violations.

The names of the woman and the man weren't released by Border Patrol officials.

