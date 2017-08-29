Baseball's best bromance

Lamb and Bradley played a major role in one of the season’s most memorable win against the Dodgers. (Source: www.instagram.com/archiebradley7)

It’s one of baseball’s best bromances. Archie Bradley and Jake Lamb are teammates and housemates.

“We carpool in together, ride home together,” said Bradley. “Numerous times this year, it starts when we get in the car, look at each other and say, that was fun, huh?”

They are living their big league dream and living the life at their Valley home. Despite their differences in personality, Bradley and Lamb have a common bond.

“We usually stop by Starbucks. He gets a 30 ounces coffee every day. So, say what you will about that,” joked Lamb, a Seattle native. “That’s a lot of coffee. I usually get the venti and usually drink half of it. He usually takes the rest.”

Bradley’s caffeinated persona seems to blend well with Lamb’s laid back approach.

“Most of the time he calms me down and I try to get him going a little more,” said Bradley, an Oklahoma native. “He just knows me. Sometimes it’s just a look that says, let’s go. Lock it in a little bit.”

Lamb wore an Archie shirt on his appearance on an MLB Network kids show recently with former D-backs star Eric Byrnes. Bradley took to social media to stump for his roommate to make the All-Star team. As much fun as this season has been, it can get even better with a playoff berth.

“Look where we were last year at this time,” said Bradley. “I’m excited to be here.”

“At the end of the day, we’re playing a game and it’s fun. Especially when you’re winning, especially with a group of guys like this. Living, riding to the field with my best friend. It’s a good time. It’s a lot of fun.”

Lamb and Bradley played a major role in one of the season’s most memorable win against the Dodgers. Lamb hit a grand slam and Bradley marched off the mound proclaiming to Dodgers fans that Chase Field was “Our House” earlier this month.

The Dodgers visit Chase Field this week for three games starting Tuesday.

