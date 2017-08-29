Valley families worry about loved ones hit by Hurricane Harvey

She has a video of her father's neighborhood in Houston, which has been flooded out from the heavy rain. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Moran has done her best trying to keep in touch with family members, but it's not easy, especially with her mom home alone without any power. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Lisa Moran lives in Chandler but her father and step-mom live in the Houston area and have been heavily impacted by flooding. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of Arizona families are doing their best to stay in touch with loved ones, coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Chandler mom Lisa Moran has a video of her father's neighborhood in Houston, which has been flooded out from the heavy rain.

"I am so grateful that my dad left when he did," said Moran. "My dad and step-mom left because they would be on the roof."

[RELATED: How Arizonans can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey]

Moran grew up in Houston and can't believe the images she's seeing, showing communities washed out, families rescued and homes under water.

Moran has done her best trying to keep in touch with family members, but it's not easy, especially with her mom home alone without any power.

"She's very nervous," said Moran. "I don't know if she's as concerned about the flooding because she can go to the second floor, but she's trapped. They're all trapped. The roads are impassable and with the release of the reservoirs, it's only going to get worse."

[ALERT: Beware of Hurricane Harvey Scams]

According to Moran, the toughest part of all this is living a thousand miles away and knowing there's not much she can do.

Chris Rodriguez of Gilbert is going through the same thing with his mom and dad riding out the storm in a Houston superb.

"For me, being so far away, it weighs on your mind all day," said Rodriguez. "You don't know where the water level is, don't know how much it rained, and - how much damage has occurred."

"It's just heartbreaking," said Moran.

How AZ is helping:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.