33 people have died from the heat this year, Excessive Heat Warning in effect

Thirty-three people have died from the heat so far this year according to the most recent weekly report put together by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

[RELATED: 110-degree temperatures trigger excessive heat warning in Phoenix]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme heat]

[AZ WEATHER: 7-day forecast | Interactive radar | Your local forecast]

However, that confirmed number could rise.

Health officials classified the deaths as "heat caused" or heat related."

Right now, there are a total of 127 suspected heat associated deaths that are still being investigated by the county’s medical examiner.

Out of the 33 confirmed deaths, 13 of them were 75 years old or older.

Last year, a total of 130 people died from the heat, most of them men between 50 and 64 years old.

[RELATED: Maricopa County heat-associated deaths by the numbers]

The Salvation Army is doing its part to prevent heat-related deaths by providing 14 cooling and hydration stations across the Valley.

The following heat relief stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day while we are under that Excessive Heat Warning.

Apache Junction Corps – 605 E. Broadway Rd., Apache Junction

Avondale, Estrella Mountain Corps - 11 N. Third Ave.

Chandler Corps – 85 E. Saragosa St., Chandler

Glendale Corps – 6010 W. Northern Ave., Glendale

Valley of the Sun Korean Corps – 7238 N. 61st Ave., Glendale

Mesa Corps – 241 E. Sixth St., Mesa

Eastlake Park – Southwest corner of East Jefferson Street and South 16th Street, Phoenix

Phoenix Central Corps – 4343 N. 16th St., Phoenix

Phoenix Citadel Corps – 628 N. Third Ave., Phoenix

Phoenix Maryvale Corps – 4318 W. Clarendon Ave., Phoenix

Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center South Mountain - 1375 E. Broadway Rd.

Surprise, Sun Cities West Valley Corps – 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

Tempe Corps – 40 E. University Dr., Tempe

Salvation Army’s Family Services Department - 2707 E. Van Buren St., Building 2 (open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends)

The heat is "ON" this week. Afternoon highs nearing or exceeding 110F. Stay safe & take the proper precautions. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/sujjvKv67c — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 29, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.