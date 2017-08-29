Stained glass company sending supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims

The Gilbert-based company was also moved to start a GoFundMe page with all the donations going to the flood victims. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Company executives said they were watching the devastating video come out of Texas and were moved to take action. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Workers with Associated Crafts/Willet Hauser Architectural Glass filled a huge trailer with snacks, diapers and clothes for those who need it after Hurricane Harvey slammed Texas. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One of the largest stained glass companies in the country, based right here in Arizona, is doing its part for the victims of the Texas flooding.

Workers with Associated Crafts/Willet Hauser Architectural Glass filled a huge trailer with snacks, diapers and clothes for those who need it after Hurricane Harvey slammed Texas.

[RELATED: How Arizonans can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey]

"It's just going to be a small dent in what's needed but we wanted to do something. We just didn't want to sit on our hands and when we knew we could help," said Tim Hudson with Associated Crafts/Willet Hauser Architectural Glass

Company executives said they were watching the devastating video come out of Texas and were moved to take action.

[ALERT: Beware of Hurricane Harvey Scams]

"I've got family down there. I've done a lot of business in the state of Texas and you know we just want to give back a little bit," Hudson said.

The Gilbert-based company was also moved to start a GoFundMe page with all the donations going to the flood victims. People can also follow their journey on Facebook.

"It's the right thing to do. Especially these days, with all the political and racial tension and all the crazy stuff going on in America. I mean, we need to realize we're all just we're people. We're humans. We've got to help each other," Hudson said.

It'll be a 15-hour drive down there to the areas impacted by the hurricane.

How AZ is helping:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.