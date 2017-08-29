Immigration advocates launch week-long rally for DACA support

Immigrant rights advocates will be gathering outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in downtown Phoenix all week to rally support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

DACA allows children brought to the U.S. illegally to live, study, and work here without threat of deportation.

The Trump administration is under pressure to make a decision by September 5 to allow DACA to expire or be sued by ten attorneys general who say the program is “unlawful.”

You can read the letter from the AGs HERE.

"It's not easy to go to sleep and dream of your family's deportation and wake up the next day and have a fear that it's actually going to happen,” says DACA beneficiary, Maxima Guerrero.

Families fear a decision to dump DACA could lead to immediate deportation of 30,000 young people already registered and living in Arizona. They hope President Donald Trump will renew the program the way it is.

“He's willing to ensure that ICE officers come at five in the morning knock on our doors sweep away our families and crush us,” says DACA beneficiary, Reyna Montoya.

The Trump administration is said to weighing a couple options. One of them would continue protections for current DACA beneficiaries but block future applicants. No word yet on when Trump is expected to make a decision on the program’s future.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.