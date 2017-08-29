Job seeker duped in online scam

Job seeker duped in online scamPosted: Updated:
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.More >
Missing pregnant woman's body found 'wrapped in plastic' in river
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >
Arizona porn studio owner gets 24 years in brothel case
An Arizona man convicted of running a brothel out of his pornography production studio was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.More >
Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter
Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch to those seeking shelter from floodwaters Tuesday after social media critics slammed the televangelist for not offering to house people in need while Harvey swamps the city.More >
UPDATE: WB I-10 reopens at Ray Road after fiery crash
A serious crash on I-10 and Ray Road Tuesday sent two people to the hospital and caused a huge traffic mess. But westbound I-10 has since reopened to traffic.More >
UPDATE: Minimum custody inmate who escaped road crew caught
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Tuesday afternoon that the minimum custody inmate who simply strolled away from an off-site work crew Monday has been located and is back in custody.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix man says gym 'worked out' his wallet
A Phoenix man says he owes money to a gym that he shouldn't have to pay. The gym disagrees.More >
Dog sitter sentenced in animal cruelty case in Gilbert
A Tempe woman will spend a month in jail for being a bad dog sitter.More >
Kidnapped 7-year-old girl survives being strangled, thrown off bridge
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
Wrestling event in Chandler being called offensive
The Rockin' Taco Street Event is an event held in Chandler each year but the name of a wrestling match between little people is being called offensive.More >
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Job seeker duped in online scam
A Phoenix man was looking for a job and thought a temporary position would help. But it did more harm than good.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix man says gym 'worked out' his wallet
A Phoenix man says he owes money to a gym that he shouldn't have to pay. The gym disagrees.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Beware of Hurricane Harvey Scams
Donating to Hurricane Henry victims is encouraged. However, don't get scammed by in the process.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam' (Part 2)
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, we introduced you to a valley woman who was duped out of $37,000 in the romance scam. With that said, you might ask yourself "how could someone fall for this?" Turns out, there's a scientific explanation.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
Consumer trend: The gender gap
The fashion industry purposely has an identity crisis lately with men's inspired clothing for women and women's silhouettes hitting the runways and racks for men. But now clothing lines are going even further by taking gender out of the equation completely. Is this trend simply a fashion fad? Or is it something more? 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper has the lowdown on 'gender neutral' clothing. (Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Valley woman gets $4,500 refund for broken washing machine
With help from 3 On Your Side a Valley woman gets her money back after a washing machine mishap that cost her plenty.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers using power tools to relax
Do you have a muscle cramp that’s putting a cramp in your day? Wouldn’t a massage feel great right about now? Some people are skipping traditional masseuses or massage equipment, saying all you need to ease your pain is right in your garage.More >
3 On Your Side
Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?
Sun Lakes is in the East Valley and is known for having active adult communities for retirees like Bernie Van Emden. "You name it, they got it here,” Van Emden said of all of the amenities in his development.More >
3 On Your Side
Job seeker duped in online scam
A Phoenix man was looking for a job and thought a temporary position would help. But it did more harm than good.More >
Scottsdale City Council approves expansion of Fashion Square Mall
The Scottsdale City Council gave final approval Tuesday to zoning adjustments that will allow for a major expansion of the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.More >
ASU engineering students compete in Space-X Hyperloop competition
A team of engineering students returned to Arizona State University this week from a Space-X Hyperloop competition, feeling both accomplished and disappointed.More >
Valley families worry about loved ones hit by Hurricane Harvey
Hundreds of Arizona families are doing their best to stay in touch with loved ones, coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
Police are investigating a drowning at a Scottsdale condo complex. The body of an adult man was discovered in the swimming pool Monday morning. (Mondy, Aug. 28, 2017)More >
Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence
Missing pregnant woman's body found in river
Timelapse of Houston garage flooding
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning. David Torrence, 31, was from Malibu, CA.More >
Dog sitter sentenced in animal cruelty case in Gilbert
Maricopa County prosecutors say that a family had hired 20-year-old Tiffany Fajardo back in October 2016 to care for six pets for a week while they were out of town.More >
