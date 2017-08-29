3 On Your Side

Job seeker duped in online scam

Mohammad Matin thought he found a temporary job online but he ended up getting scammed. (Source: 3TV) Mohammad Matin thought he found a temporary job online but he ended up getting scammed. (Source: 3TV)
Matin used his smartphone to deposit the $2,650 check into his Chase bank account and then put cash into a different account. (Source: 3TV) Matin used his smartphone to deposit the $2,650 check into his Chase bank account and then put cash into a different account. (Source: 3TV)
Days later, Matin's bank told him the check he had deposited was fake, but by then, it was too late because had had already forwarded the money. (Source: 3TV) Days later, Matin's bank told him the check he had deposited was fake, but by then, it was too late because had had already forwarded the money. (Source: 3TV)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The unemployment rate remains one of the lowest in years, but there are still a lot people desperately looking for a full-time job. One Phoenix man says he was looking for work, but got scammed in the process.

"The Isis, they are our enemy. Taliban are all our enemy," Mohammad Matin said.

For 6 years, Matin served as a translator for U.S. Army troops in the war-torn nation of Afghanistan. And his work, as you can imagine, was extremely dangerous.

"From IEDs on the roads blasting, bombs everywhere," Matin said.

Fearing for his family's safety, Matin wound up moving to Phoenix and began looking for work. Matin eventually found a job as a forklift operator.

Unfortunately, he wound up injuring his back and even had to have back surgery. In the meantime, Matin has been without work.

"This is the fourth month that I'm jobless now," Matin said.

Needing money to pay bills, Matin went online at Craigslist and found what he thought was a good, temporary job. It was senior living facility looking for someone to paint some decorative art work inside.

Matin accepted the job and his so-called boss mailed him a check so that he could order art supplies. Matin showed 3 On Your Side the amount printed on the check.

"$2,650," Matin said.

Matin used his smart phone to deposit the $2,650 check into his Chase bank account. He was then told what to do next.

"Your assignment is to take out $2,150 cash from your account and deposit it to another account," Matin said were his instructions.

Matin withdrew the money and deposited into another account for those art supplies.

But days later, Matin's bank told him the check he had deposited was fake, but by then, it was too late because had had already forwarded the money. That now means Matin is out all $2,650.

"I'm in a very bad situation now sir," Matin said.

A bad situation indeed. And get this, 3 On Your Side discovered the scammer is actually using the name of a legitimate and reputable senior care facility to dupe people. 3 On Your Side contacted that company to tell them their name is fraudulently being used.

As for the scammer, we tried numerous times calling, but no one ever answered and there was no voice mail.

In the meantime, Matin is out a lot of money and he's still out of a job.

"I need to solve my problem sir to pay the rent, the bills, my kids need notebook, pencil, pen, clothes," Matin said.

If you get a big check from someone and you've never met them, that's a huge red flag that it's a scam.

Craigslist does what it can to warm people but many times, but folks still fall for it so be careful. 

Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

