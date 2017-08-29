Pet of the Week: Ulysses

If you’re looking for a pet who successfully manages to pull off looking both unique as well as extremely handsome, you need not look any further than this amazing 1-year-old Catahoula Leopard Hound named Ulysses.

Ulysses is a very friendly young guy who came into the care of the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) via the New Hope Program. Partner assistance programs such as New Hope allow AHS to take in homeless pets from overcrowded shelters throughout the Valley that are in need of assistance.

This Ulysses may not have traveled as many miles or overcome quite as many obstacles as his mythological namesake, but that doesn’t mean his journey hasn’t instilled him with lots of wisdom and a unique ability to quickly make new friends.

Ulysses is new to AHS, but by no means has it taken him long to find several fans in the form of staff and volunteers. He can barely get 10 yards during his walks without others running over to see him and pet his beautiful coat of fur.

Come visit Ulysses today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion to see and pet him for yourself. Neither you nor he may know what adventures lie ahead, but you will both face them boldly knowing you’ve got a good companion along for the ride.

